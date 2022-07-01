Our Staff Reporter

2 accused flee from courtroom after LHC rejects their bails

RAWALPINDI – Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench Justice Abdul Aziz on Thursday rejected the bail pleas of two accused including director of an illegal housing society allegedly involved in a series of murder, attempted murder and land grabbing cases and ordered police to arrest the accused. However, the two accused identified as Chaudhry Naheem Ijaz and Nazir Ahmed Chaudhry managed to flee from the courtroom. Rawalpindi police had booked the accused under multiple charges including 7 Anti Terrorism Act (ATA) for launching armed attack on a police party. An anti terrorism court of Rawalpindi had granted the accused bails. Later, the verdict of the anti terrorism court was challenged in LHC Rawalpindi Bench. When the court took up the case, the public prosecutor told court that the accused are involved in a series of criminal cases including murder, attempted murder, land grabbing and firing on police party. He argued that the accused are notorious land grabbers and scores of FIRs have also been registered against them with police station Chontra, Chakri and Civil Lines. He pleaded with the judge to cancel the bails of the accused and to order police to arrest them.

