4,715 graduates conferred degrees at PMAS-AAUR convocation

Rawalpindi – The management of Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) has awarded a total of 4,715 degrees to the students of undergraduates, graduates, MPhil and PhDs scholars at its 23rd convocation 2022, here on Thursday. During the ceremony 64 students received PhD degrees, 1,467 were awarded M.Phil/ Masters degrees, while 3,184 students got undergraduate degrees in their respective disciplines. Gold medals were awarded to 41 students on their outstanding performance in their academic record while 24 bagged silver and 24 secured bronze medals in the convocation. Apart from one gold medal for the best performer of Arid literacy Center along with two sponsored gold medals by Bank of Punjab were also awarded. In her address, the guest of honour of the ceremony Chairperson of Higher Education Commission, Islamabad Dr Shaista Sohail congratulated all the graduate students, especially those who received the distinctions and said that education not only plays an imperative role in the development of an individual life but also in the economic and social development of the country.