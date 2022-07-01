Riaz khan

5 children drown in canal, three rescued

MARDAN – Five children drowned while swimming in Amir Kaley Canal at Jalala village tehsil Takhatbhai, Rescue 1122 and local sources said.

According to the sources, the children were grazing buffalos and in the meanwhile they started swimming at the canal. Five children drowned in the canal, however local people rescued 3 children.

The sources said that Rescue 1122 reached the spot and started a rescue operation with the help of local people to secure other two children. The rescue team found dead bodies of two missing children, Arman (13) and Jawad Khan (12).

Rescue 1122 shifted the dead bodies to hospital.

