All power projects in Pakistan completed, says Chinese official

Lahore – Fan Zengrui, Deputy General Manager, China National Electric Engineering Corporation has said that all power projects in Pakistan have been completed while all power projects are also generating electricity as per the set target.

He stated this while on a visit to the offices of The Nation and Nawa-i-Waqt Group.Fan Zengrui met Lt Col (Retd) Sayed Ahmad Nadeem Qadri, Director General Operations, Nawa-i-Waqt Group. Mr. Bilal Mahmood, Director Marketing , Mr. Khawar Abbas Sandhu, Special Correspondent and Interpreterwhile Kazim Husain were also present on the occasion.

Fan Zengrui said that the role played by the company in fulfilling the demands for development and prosperity of Pakistan, especially power generation was our responsibility as a friend and we are proud of our friendship with Pakistan and will continue to do so. The company will continue to play its full role and support when Pakistan needs it, he added.

Fan Zengrui highlights role of Nawa-i-Waqt Group in promoting Pak-China ties

Lt Col (R) Sayed Ahmad Nadeem Qadri said that friendship between Pakistan and China has always been fulfilled in every field and test which will last forever and is an example for the rest of the world.

He mentioned the role of The Nation and Nawa-i-Waqt in promoting Pak-China friendship. Fan Zengroi said that he is well aware of the role of Nawa i Waqt Media Group and is confident that this best role will continue.