Our Staff Reporter

All power projects in Pakistan completed, says Chinese official

Lahore – Fan Zengrui, Deputy General Manager, China National Electric Engineering Corporation has said that all power projects in Pakistan have been completed while all power projects are also generating electricity as per the set target.

He stated this while  on a visit to the offices of The Nation and Nawa-i-Waqt  Group.Fan Zengrui met Lt Col (Retd) Sayed Ahmad Nadeem Qadri, Director General Operations, Nawa-i-Waqt Group. Mr. Bilal Mahmood, Director Marketing , Mr. Khawar Abbas Sandhu, Special Correspondent and Interpreterwhile  Kazim Husain were also present on the occasion.

Fan Zengrui said that the role played by the company in fulfilling the demands for development  and prosperity of Pakistan, especially power generation was our responsibility as a friend and we are proud of our friendship with Pakistan and will continue to do so.  The  company will continue to play its full role and support when Pakistan needs it, he added.

Fan Zengrui highlights role of Nawa-i-Waqt Group in promoting Pak-China ties

Lt Col (R) Sayed Ahmad Nadeem Qadri said that  friendship between Pakistan and China has always been fulfilled in every field and test which will last forever and is an example for the rest of the world.

He mentioned the role of The Nation and Nawa-i-Waqt in promoting Pak-China friendship. Fan Zengroi said that he is well aware of the role of Nawa i Waqt  Media Group and is confident that this best role  will continue.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

FBR makes history by exceeding upward revised target of Rs6.1tr for FY2021-22

Business

Rupee gains 27 paisas against dollar

Business

Stock market gains 243 points

Business

Gold price declines by Rs350 per tola

Business

Pakistan Migration Report 2022 launched at LSE

Business

KE makes another payment to SSGC

Business

Systems Limited collaborates with IBM to host Transcend 2022

Business

Three NA’s standing committees elect chairmen

Business

Pak-Bangladesh trade continues to grow substantially: High commissioner

Business

Alvi for expeditious FTA signing between Pakistan, Switzerland

1 of 9,243

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More