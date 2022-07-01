Alvi for expeditious FTA signing between Pakistan, Switzerland

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi has expressed the need for the expeditious signing of the mutually agreed upon free trade agreement between Pakistan and Switzerland and said it would benefit both countries. Talking to the outgoing Ambassador of Switzerland in Pakistan Bénédict de Cerjat, who paid a farewell call on him in Islamabad on Thursday, he said FTA would provide a formal framework for enhanced and speedy cooperation in the fields of trade, economy and commerce, which he said is the need of the hour. The President said the world community should take serious notice of the rising Islamophobia and polarization in Indian society, which he said is endangering global peace. He called upon the international community to take meaningful steps for curbing the incidents of terrorization of minorities in India and violence connected with Islamophobia to mitigate the sufferings of Indian Muslims and other religious minorities. The President said that Pakistan could benefit from the Swiss experience in technical education and training in the tourism and hospitality sectors.