Our Staff Reporter

Alvi for expeditious FTA signing between Pakistan, Switzerland

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi has expressed the need for the expeditious signing of the mutually agreed upon free trade agreement between Pakistan and Switzerland and said it would benefit both countries. Talking to the outgoing Ambassador of Switzerland in Pakistan Bénédict de Cerjat, who paid a farewell call on him in Islamabad on Thursday, he said FTA would provide a formal framework for enhanced and speedy cooperation in the fields of trade, economy and commerce, which he said is the need of the hour. The President said the world community should take serious notice of the rising Islamophobia and polarization in Indian society, which he said is endangering global peace. He called upon the international community to take meaningful steps for curbing the incidents of terrorization of minorities in India and violence connected with Islamophobia to mitigate the sufferings of Indian Muslims and other religious minorities. The President said that Pakistan could benefit from the Swiss experience in technical education and training in the tourism and hospitality sectors.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

PSX gains 89.52 points, closes at 41,630.35 points

Business

Gold price increases Rs400 per tola

Lahore

24 shops sealed on business hours violation

Lahore

Law, order to be maintained during Punjab by-polls: IGP

Lahore

Rescue 1122 responded to 125,950 emergencies in June

Lahore

Parents urged to get children vaccinated in every campaign

Lahore

Funds for education increased despite constraints: Baligh

Islamabad

SC orders rerun for Punjab CM slot on 22nd

Islamabad

Govt to promote innovation for national policymaking: PM

Islamabad

Govt to have digital system for ads release to media: Aurangzeb

1 of 3,511

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More