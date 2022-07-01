Agencies

Biden says US ‘should sell’ F-16s to Turkey

MADRID- President Joe Biden on Thursday said the United States should go ahead with the delayed sale of F-16 warplanes to Turkey but noted that Congress needs to give approval. “We should sell them the F-16 jets and modernise those jets as well,” Biden said, adding there was “no quid pro quo” linking the sale to Turkey’s approval for Finland and Sweden entering NATO. Biden added that for the sale, “I need congressional approval to do that and I think I can do that”. The declaration of support from Biden comes after Turkey surprised fellow NATO members at a summit in Madrid by suddenly dropping weeks of opposition to the Finland and Sweden applications to join the alliance. Unanimous consent by NATO members is required for enlargement.

