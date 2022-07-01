Bumpy road ahead for allies-backed govt to complete tenure

ISLAMABAD – Though the coalition government after coming into power has got approved the finance bill 2023 in a tough economic condition, yet it has a bumpy road ahead to complete the remaining period of its tenure.

The implicit annoyance and aggression by the coalition partners against the ruling party is always in the know of media, but it takes time to come into the limelight. This new alliance of eleven political factions has probably broken all the previous records of forging cracks in the ranks.

Interestingly, this time the ruling allies [Muttahida Qaumi Movement [MQM-P], Balcohistan Awami Party [BAP], Pakistan Muslim League [PML-Q] and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam [JUI-F] have turned up against the government with their different demands and reservations.

The ruling party [PML-N] badly, engaged in resolving economic and political fronts, was seemingly not expecting a shocking reaction from its political friends which helped it to defeat Imran Khan in the parliament.

Though the main partners [PML-N and PPP-P] with its ‘political effort’ could be able to constitutionally oust the former Prime Minister Imran Khan, yet the political gurus believed that it would be even more difficult to complete its tenure easily.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is now a days seen focusing on the reservations of its allies but the allies are still not looking uncomfortable with the government.

The hard-hitting speeches on the floor of the house by the members of MQM-P and BAP, during the budget session, were a dangerous signal for the government to address the reservations of its members without wasting time.

“We will take no time to sit on opposition benches,” this statement by the MQM-P member has compelled the government not to further linger this critical matter as already the government has been facing numerous challenges.

Background discussions with the members of treasury benches revealed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sought help of PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari to address the reservations by holding separate parleys with them. Asif Ali Zardari was the one who convinced the MQM to leave the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf-led government and join the coalition-led by the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and the PPP.

The main complaints of two allies [MQM-P and BAP] are reportedly related to the agreements with them before making an alliance to topple the Imran-led government. The impact of changing their loyalties by opting to sit on the opposition benches could political be fatal for the coalition government. Political gurus viewed that although the overall deal was kept secret but it definitely promised a due share in power to the Sindh based party (MQM-P) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

The criticism of MQM over the PPP soon after the first phase of the Local Government elections has rung alarm bells among the coalition partners as any adverse move by the former could become fatal for the incumbent government. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was seen adopting a cautious approach while congratulating Bilawal Bhutto Zardri on PPP’s victory in the Sindh Local Government elections, as he also mentioned the MQM’s protests and reservations. The MQM-P claims that the PPP was not fulfilling its promises which may force the party to take worse political decisions in and outside the parliament. Likewise, the religio-political party [JUI-F], in a veiled threat, hinted to part ways if concerns over rigging were not addressed.

The members of the main parties [PML-N and PPP], desiring not to be named, said that the senior leadership would hold separate meetings with all these allies to woo them as their main political aim is to complete the tenure.