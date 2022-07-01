China helps Pakistan in earth sciences sector

ISLAMABAD – China is collaborating with Pakistan to establish a joint research centre on earth sciences at Quaid-e-Azam University to work on climate change mitigation in the region and help steer sustainable and environment-friendly development under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

This, according to Gwadar Pro, was stated by Dr Safdar Ali Shah, DG CPEC Cell at Higher Education Commission (HEC) while responding to a question at the first symposium of a series of seminars sponsored by the Embassy of People’s Republic of China at COMSATS University.

He talked about the situation regarding environmental challenges in the wake of massive development under CPEC.

Dr Shah said that China had already taken into account the environmental aspects of CPEC very carefully, which was evident from the relevant documents and development interventions under the mega initiative. As per reports, China will contribute Rs5.4 billion to the total project cost of Rs8.4 billion for the establishment of the centre.

Dr Shah further said that China-Pakistan collaboration in academic sphere was growing with each passing day. He said that the number of Chinese universities in CPEC Consortium of Universities had grown to 64 in 2022 compared with only 10 Chinese universities participating in the initiative in 2017. As many as 22 Pakistani universities are also part of the consortium.

Moreover, a survey of 44 universities of Pakistan revealed that they have signed 325 MoUs on academic cooperation with Chinese universities which availed 63 trainings and won 506 scholarships offered by the Chinese universities.

Also, he said that these 44 universities have 612 faculty members who have obtained degrees in higher studies and research from China. The HEC DG said Chinese cooperation with Pakistan in academic sector has always been tremendous.