COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa meets PM Shehbaz Sharif

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The meeting between PM Shehbaz and COAS Bajwa was held at the Prime Minister’s Office in Islamabad, say sources.

They said that matters pertaining to national security and regional situation were discussed in the meeting.

It is pertinent to note here that this is the second such meeting since Shehbaz Sharif took oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The chief of army staff last met the prime minister in April.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today. Professional matters pertaining to National security were discussed during the meeting. pic.twitter.com/CRkccpRUXm — Prime Minister’s Office (@PakPMO) April 19, 2022

“Professional matters pertaining to national security were discussed during the meeting,” a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said.