Contingency plan devised to deal with emergency rain situation

KARACHI-A contingency plan llotment to deal with any emergency situation during the monsoon in district Karachi South, said deputy commissioner Captain ( r) Adul Sattar Essani. The DC, while chairing a meeting to review and finalize arrangements or second spell of monsoon here on Thursday, said that contingency plan was devised in consultation with the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, Karachi Water Board and District Municipal Corporation. Officers of Revenue department, KMC, DMC South, Karachi City Warden, Education Department, Karachi Water Board, K Electric, KDA, PDMA and Solid Waste Management Officers attended the meeting. Essani directed that low lying areas should be identified and the district administration should use all its resources to save the citizens from difficulties. “No negligence will be tolerated on this issue,” he added.

He said that deficiencies in drainage system of old areas of South District have been rectified and small and big storm drains were being monitored so that any problem could be resolved immediately and smooth drainage of rainwater from the city could be ensured during second spell of the monsoon. To improve the drainage system wall of the Garden Police Headquarters was demolished while illegal encroachments on the drains had also been demolished in Lyari, he added.