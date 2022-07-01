Our Staff Reporter

CPO issues charge sheet to SHO over bad performance

Rawalpindi – City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari on Thursday held open court here at Police Station Ratta Amral to solve public complaints. It was attended among others by a large number of citizens, while on this occasion, police officers’ concerned including SP Rawal Division Babar Javed Joya were also present. Scores of citizens on this occasion recorded their complaints and presented applications to city police chief. The CPO also listened to the complaints of the citizens and issued orders on phone to the police officers concerned. On the occasion, CPO Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari issued charge sheets to SHO PS Ratta Amral and an investigation officer for poor performance and the Dolphin Force over not affecting patrolling in the area.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

FBR makes history by exceeding upward revised target of Rs6.1tr for FY2021-22

Business

Rupee gains 27 paisas against dollar

Business

Stock market gains 243 points

Business

Gold price declines by Rs350 per tola

Business

Pakistan Migration Report 2022 launched at LSE

Business

KE makes another payment to SSGC

Business

Systems Limited collaborates with IBM to host Transcend 2022

Business

Three NA’s standing committees elect chairmen

Business

Pak-Bangladesh trade continues to grow substantially: High commissioner

Business

Alvi for expeditious FTA signing between Pakistan, Switzerland

1 of 2,920

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More