CPO issues charge sheet to SHO over bad performance

Rawalpindi – City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari on Thursday held open court here at Police Station Ratta Amral to solve public complaints. It was attended among others by a large number of citizens, while on this occasion, police officers’ concerned including SP Rawal Division Babar Javed Joya were also present. Scores of citizens on this occasion recorded their complaints and presented applications to city police chief. The CPO also listened to the complaints of the citizens and issued orders on phone to the police officers concerned. On the occasion, CPO Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari issued charge sheets to SHO PS Ratta Amral and an investigation officer for poor performance and the Dolphin Force over not affecting patrolling in the area.