Our Staff Reporter

Expansion of Serena Hotels to promote tourism in Pakistan

Islamabad – Tourism Promotion Services (Pak) Limited has entered into a business sale agreement with Pakistan Services Limited to acquire Pearl-Continental Hotel Peshawar, with the intent to promote the untapped potential for tourism in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province. It will be Serena Hotels’ second property in KP province after the Swat Serena Hotel, increasing the total number of Serena Hotels in Pakistan to 9. The addition of Serena Hotel in Peshawar, the oldest city of Pakistan with a rich cultural heritage, will not only help in extending the tourist circuit in KP province but will also allow regional connectivity for tourists and business travellers through its portfolio of hotels in Islamabad, Peshawar, Kabul and Dushanbe. The Serena Hotels has plans to further expand its portfolio to other Central Asian countries in the future. Serena Hotels in Pakistan is playing a pivotal role in promoting tourism in underdeveloped areas of Pakistan with four properties in Gilgit-Baltistan including three heritage properties.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

FBR makes history by exceeding upward revised target of Rs6.1tr for FY2021-22

Business

Rupee gains 27 paisas against dollar

Business

Stock market gains 243 points

Business

Gold price declines by Rs350 per tola

Business

Pakistan Migration Report 2022 launched at LSE

Business

KE makes another payment to SSGC

Business

Systems Limited collaborates with IBM to host Transcend 2022

Business

Three NA’s standing committees elect chairmen

Business

Pak-Bangladesh trade continues to grow substantially: High commissioner

Business

Alvi for expeditious FTA signing between Pakistan, Switzerland

1 of 2,920

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More