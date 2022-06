Expansion of Serena Hotels to promote tourism in Pakistan

Islamabad – Tourism Promotion Services (Pak) Limited has entered into a business sale agreement with Pakistan Services Limited to acquire Pearl-Continental Hotel Peshawar, with the intent to promote the untapped potential for tourism in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province. It will be Serena Hotels’ second property in KP province after the Swat Serena Hotel, increasing the total number of Serena Hotels in Pakistan to 9. The addition of Serena Hotel in Peshawar, the oldest city of Pakistan with a rich cultural heritage, will not only help in extending the tourist circuit in KP province but will also allow regional connectivity for tourists and business travellers through its portfolio of hotels in Islamabad, Peshawar, Kabul and Dushanbe. The Serena Hotels has plans to further expand its portfolio to other Central Asian countries in the future. Serena Hotels in Pakistan is playing a pivotal role in promoting tourism in underdeveloped areas of Pakistan with four properties in Gilgit-Baltistan including three heritage properties.