Our Staff Reporter

Father turns out to be killer of son

PESHAWAR – A father in Mardan district turned out to be the killer of his own son as police completed investigations into the case on Thursday.

An official of Mardan police said that District Police Officer Irfanullah Khan formed an investigation team after one Hamad lodged an FIR in the murder case of his uncle Abdul Wahid at Toru Police Station on June 14. The official said that the investigation team led by SP Investigation Sanaullah and comprising several other officers later solved the case. “During investigation in various angles, the probe team also included Naimat Khan, father of the slain, in the investigations. Naimat divulged that he had paid Rs0.4 million to hired assassin to kill his son,” the official added.

He said that father said he had killed his son over some domestic issues.

