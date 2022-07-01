Israr Ahmad

FIA arrest fraudster involved in luring people for online black magic

ISLAMABAD – The Cyber Crime Circle of Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) has arrested a fraudster for purportedly minting money from people for black magic from a spiritual personality in the capital, informed FIA spokesman on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Waqas Aziz against whom a case was already registered, he said. According to him, FIA Cyber Crime Circle received complaints that Waqas Aziz is involved in luring people for black magic on an online chatting App Streamkar and engaging in other related nefarious activities. He said the accused offered people a complete course in black magic by a witchcraft, from which he had swindled Rs 1.5 million from citizens. A team of FIA, following the orders of Director Islamabad Zone, carried out a raid and held the accused Waqas Aziz and also recovered mobile phones and other stuff from his possession, the spokesman said.

