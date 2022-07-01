Agencies

Fine imposed on three flour mills

SARGODHA – District Food Controller Muhammad Khalid on Thursday imposed a fine on owners  of three flour mills for supplying substandard flour, wheat smuggling and embezzlement in  supplying of flour in markets. According to official sources, the district food controller imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Rehman  Flour Mills for supplying substandard flour in the market. He also fined Rs 100,000 on JMB flour mills for smuggling of wheat and imposed a fine of  Rs 200,000 on Al-Karam Flour Mills over embezzlement in supplying flour in the market.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

FBR makes history by exceeding upward revised target of Rs6.1tr for FY2021-22

Business

Rupee gains 27 paisas against dollar

Business

Stock market gains 243 points

Business

Gold price declines by Rs350 per tola

Business

Pakistan Migration Report 2022 launched at LSE

Business

KE makes another payment to SSGC

Business

Systems Limited collaborates with IBM to host Transcend 2022

Business

Three NA’s standing committees elect chairmen

Business

Pak-Bangladesh trade continues to grow substantially: High commissioner

Business

Alvi for expeditious FTA signing between Pakistan, Switzerland

1 of 9,243

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More