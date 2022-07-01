Gold price declines by Rs350 per tola

ISLAMABAD – The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.350 and was sold at Rs.141,500 on Thursday against its sale at Rs.141,850 the previous day in the local market. The price of 10 gram 24 karat fold also decreased by Rs.300 and was sold at Rs.121,313 against its sale at Rs.121,613 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold also increased to Rs.111,204 against its sale at Rs.111,480, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs1550 and Rs 1,328.87 respectively. The price of gold in international market decreased by $22 and was sold at $1804 against its sale at $1826, the association reported.