Govt taking every possible step to control load-shedding: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed the resolve to overcome power load-shedding by restoring halted projects.

Addressing a meeting held to review measures on controlling load-shedding in Islamabad on Friday, he said efforts are afoot to make all power plants functional.

He said that his government is taking every possible step to control the electricity load-shedding to facilitate the consumers.

The Prime Minister said challenges are being faced in the energy sector due to bad policies of the previous government but we are committed to addressing them.

Shehbaz Sharif regretted that the previous government didn’t take this issue seriously and no purchase agreement for gas supply was made when the prices were low in the world.

He pointed out that the lack of maintenance of power plants during the tenure of the previous government resulted in a power shortage.

He said the previous government even delayed the Haveli Bahadur Shah Plant which has the capacity to produce1250 Megawatt of electricity.

