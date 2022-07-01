Heavy Rainfall, Urban Flooding Expected In Karachi

Heavy rainfall is expected in Karachi from Sunday morning, which would result in urban flooding in the metropolis, the Met Office said on Friday.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the city received light rain on Thursday night and is expected to receive light showers during the day today.

“The spell of heavy rainfall will begin from Saturday night and it is expected that the city will receive 100 mm rain during the spell that could result in urban flooding,” the met office said.

Currently, the temperature in Karachi stands at 31 C and will remain upto 35 C during the day along with winds at a speed of 25 kilometers per hour.

“A monsoon system will enter Pakistan from central India tonight and will become functional from the next day and will result in heavy showers in Tharparkar and other parts of interior Sindh,” met official Sardar Sarfaraz said.

He added that the heavy rain spell will hit Karachi on July 03. Earlier, the Met Office said that the sea conditions may become rough to very rough from July 03 – 05 and advised fishermen to take extra care while venturing into the sea during the period.

Several parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore and other districts of Punjab will receive rainfall with windstorm from 30th June (today) to 04th July.

Flash flooding is also expected in nullahs of Kashmir and Balochistan districts during the forecast period.

Heavy rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galliyat and Murree.