Our Staff Reporter

IGP chairs meeting regarding second phase of LB election

KARACHI – Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon on Thursday chaired a high level meeting regarding security in the second phase of local body election. Officers of Hyderabad Range attended the meeting through video link, according to spokesman for IGP Sindh. IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon directed to prepare security and deployment plan. Security should be kept on high alert in the second phase of local body election, he said. The manpower available at the district level should be given regular briefings on their responsibilities. Anti-riots and reserve platoon should be kept ready and alert at all times to deal with possible emergencies.

