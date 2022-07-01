Imran Khan crying for power: Kundi

PPP leader claims Imran made country lonely by angering friendly countries | 2018 polls were a ‘big robbery’ on people’s mandate.

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan People’s Party yesterday said former Prime Minister Imran Khan was crying for power.

Reacting to Imran Khan’s speech, PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi said Imran Khan was targeting Asif Ali Zardari because he removed Khan from power. “Imran Khan is responsible for current economic situation of the country. Imran Khan made the country lonely by angering friendly countries,” he added. Kundi said the 2018 elections were a ‘big robbery’ on the mandate of the people. Meanwhile, PPP leader Senator Palwasha Khan said Asif Ali Zardari saved the country by removing Imran Khan from power. “Imran Khan destroyed the economy and isolated Pakistan globally. Thank God the National Assembly is now free from bad language like Sheikh Rashid Ahmed,” she said.

Separately, PPP leader Senator Saleem Mandviwalla said the news about national airline PIA was disturbing. “Three out of 12 Boeing 777s are reported to be grounded. A Boeing 777 has been scrapped. Two A320 leased from AirAsia is parked in Jakarta for the past one year,” Mandviwalla said. “PIA will also have to bear the cost of one year lease and repair of these aircraft. An A320 aircraft from China has also been grounded,” he said. He said two A320s leased in Islamabad were standing at Islamabad Airport due to non-receipt of clearance from the Federal Board of Revenue. “If the reports about the planes are true, then it is a big joke with the national airline,” he contended. The PPP leader urged the government to immediately turn its attention to the national airline.