Imran Khan slams ‘imported govt’ over hike in fuel prices

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday slammed the ‘imported government’ over recent hike in petrol and diesel prices up to Rs14 per litre.

Taking to Twitter, the former premier Imran Khan said that instead of buying cheaper oil from Russia the “imported government” continues to put an unbearable burden on people while giving themselves NRO2.

“Instead of buying cheaper oil from Russia Imported govt, brought in by US regime change conspiracy, continues to put unbearable burden on people while giving themselves NRO2 worth Rs 1100 bn,” he wrote.

PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan also appealed to people to join PTI’s protest against hike in petrol prices tomorrow (Saturday).

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz-led coalition government on Thursday jacked up petrol prices by Rs14.85 per litre, the third such rise within a month.

After the recent increase, the new petrol price has been fixed at Rs248.74 per litre, the finance ministry announced. The price of high-speed diesel has been increased by Rs13.23 per litre and the new price has been fixed at Rs276.54 per litre.

The notification further stated an increase of Rs18.83 in the price of kerosene, while the rate of light-speed diesel has been jacked up by Rs18.68 per litre.

On June 15, the government increased the petrol price by Rs24 per litre.

