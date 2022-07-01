Imran Khan wants to spread chaos through his lies: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD (Staff Reporter): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Thursday expressed the confidence that Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz will continue as chief executive of the province after establishing majority in the re-counting of votes in the Punjab Assembly on Friday. Talking to reporters here, she said under Article 130 section 4 of the Constitution, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif is the chief minister of Punjab in continuation of previous election. She said all decisions to be taken by Hamza Shehbaz Sharif as the chief minister of the province will be protected by the law. Responding to PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s announcement to challenge Lahore High Court’s decision about Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif’s election in the Supreme Court, Marriyum Aurangzeb said the PTI Chief is in the habit of denying facts. She said Imran Khan, through his lies, wants to spread uncertainty, chaos and instability in the country. The Minister said Imran Khan used state institutions, including National Accountability Bureau, Federal Investigation Agency, and Anti-Narcotics Force, to arm twist political opponents.