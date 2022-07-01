Our Staff Reporter

Inquiry commission to determine reasons behind energy crisis: Minister

ISLAMABAD   –   The coalition government has decided to form an inquiry commission to determine the causes of energy crisis in the country.

This was announced by PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi along with Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal at a news conference here on Thursday. He said the decision was made during a high level meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair. He said both the public and industry are facing load shedding due to imprudent policies and corruption of the previous regime.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the inquiry commission will be formed after formal approval of the cabinet. He said proceedings of the commission will be kept open for media and the public. He said report of the commission will be made public.

He said former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his ministers will be allowed to express their point of view before the commission.

Speaking on the occasion, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal lamented the previous government for not taking timely decisions which resulted into economic and energy crisis.

