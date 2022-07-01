Islamabad Police Asked to Tighten Its Security In Wake of Threat Alert

Islamabad Police on Friday was directed to tighten the security of its personnel as well as of its officers in the wake of an alert issued by the country’s security agencies regarding threat to the lives of both personnel and officers of the Force.

Sources said that in the threat alert, the capital police had been told that some banned outfits had planned the target killings of its officers as well as jawans.

The Force had also been told that kidnappings of the cops could not be ruled out either, they elaborated.

Therefore, the police should immediately start conducting search operations in order to prevent such attacks from happening.

The Punjab government had also been intimated about the threat alert, the sources revealed.