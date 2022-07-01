Agencies

Journalist murdered in Mexico, 12th this year

Ciudad Victoria – A Mexican reporter was shot dead on Thursday in the violence-plagued northeastern state of Tamaulipas, the 12th journalist killed so far in a particularly bloody year for the country’s press. Antonio de la Cruz, who worked for the newspaper Expreso, had frequently denounced alleged acts of corruption by politicians in his posts on social media. His wife and daughter were injured in the attack, which took place as the reporter was leaving his home in Ciudad Victoria. “We must not allow more attacks on journalists and activists. These crimes will not go unpunished,” President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s spokesman, Jesus Ramirez, tweeted. Expreso demanded “justice from authorities at all levels.” In 2018, another one of the newspaper’s journalists, Hector Gonzalez, was beaten to death.

