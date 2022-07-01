Staff Reporter

JUIP to continue struggle for free and transparent elections

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Communications Asad Mahmood on Wednesday said that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan (JUIP) would continue struggle for free, fair and transparent elections in the country and not allow rigging in general elections. He was addressing in National Assembly after speech of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari regarding conduct of local government elections in Sindh.  He said that JUIP believes in the democratic process and it always struggled for fair and transparent elections.  He said that the reforms are being carried out by the government regarding the electoral process.  Asad Mahmood  said that the coalition parties presented a balanced budget and it has been discussed in detail in the Parliament.  The government has presented a good budget in the current situation and country will emerge from the crisis, he added.

 

 

