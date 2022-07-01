KP CM directs to address power outages issue

Peshawar – Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan while taking notice of the unscheduled power load-shedding in the province on Thursday summoned the PESCO officials to his office and expressed great concern over the unscheduled power outage in the province.

The Chief Minister directed the PESCO officials to take immediate steps to improve the situation and give relief to the people. He said that a way forward be devised on war footing basis to stop the unscheduled power load-shedding. He made it clear that unscheduled power load-shedding in urban areas due to billing issues in few areas would not be acceptable and added that the province should get its full share of electricity in the total production.

“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is producer of electricity and on the other hand provincial government is providing significant funds to PESCO to improve the power transmission system in the province,” he remarked. Chief Secretary Shehzad Bangash, Advocate General Shumail Butt Advocate, Focal Person to Chief Minister Muhammad Khaliq, Chief Executive PESCO Jabbar Khan and other relevant officials were also present on the occasion.

The chief minister said that the provincial government has provided huge amount of Rs.4.5 billion to PESCO from the development funds of members provincial assembly in order to install the electric poles, transmission lines, transformers and other infrastructure. However, he said that certain irrelevant and non-elected political elements were trying to get the credit which was not acceptable at all.

Mahmood Khan made it clear to the PESCO officials that funds provided by the provincial government must be spent through the concerned MPAs to complete works for which the funds had been provided. He further directed to complete the development works well in time adding that no delay would be allowed in this regard.

The Chief Minister said that mechanism of power load management and it’s time table would be devised in accordance with the priorities of the provincial government adding that representatives of the provincial government would finalise the matters with PESCO officials to this effect. He directed the PESCO officials to prepare plan in order to start materialisation of electricity in the rest areas of the province and said that provincial government would all-out support and resources for the purpose.