Light rain in different parts of Karachi turns weather pleasant

Light rain in different parts of Karachi and its adjacent areas on late Thursday night turned the weather pleasant.

Rain brought much needed relief from the hot and humid weather conditions for the people Karachi. Rain was reported in areas around Shahra-e-Faisal, Rashid Minhas Road, Quaidabad, Malir, Bin Qasim, Landhi, Korangi and other localities.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), more rain is expected in the city during next 24 hours.