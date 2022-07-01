Mamba Squad crowned Essa Lab Trophy Basketball champions

LAHORE – Mamba Squad Basketball Club crowned the 6th Essa Lab Trophy Basketball Tournament 2022 champions after beating Karachi Basketball Club 52-40 in the final at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court Aram Bagh, Karachi.

According to Karachi Basketball Association President Ghulam Muhammad Khan, in the final, Mamba Squad outpaced favorite Karachi Basketball Club 52-40.

From the title winners, the major contribution came from Kenneth Derek Johnson (17), Taha Mohammad (16) and Noman Ahmed Awan (12) while the contribution from the runners-up club came from Raj Kumar Lakhwani (14), Zain Tanveer (12) and Asad Imam (10). The match was refereed by Tariq Hussain, Amir Sharif and Ashraf Yahya while the technical officials were Zafar Iqbal, Naeem Ahmed, Mumtaz Ahmed, Adnan Salehin and Usman Sheikh.

At the closing ceremony, Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Director Sports Ayaz Munshi along with sports personalities distributed trophies among the winners, runners-up and cash awards to the top performers. Kenneth Derek Johnson was player of the final while Saad Salahuddin, Hassan Ali and Muhammad Muaz were emerging players. The concluding ceremony was attended Secretary Tariq Hussain, Ghulam Abbas Jamal Adv, Saleem Khamisani, M Arshad, SHO Aram Bagh Azam Rajpar, Malik Imtiaz, Naveed Anjum, Zulfiqar Abbas, Haider Khan, Asad Ibad, sports organizer and others.

Addressing the closing ceremony, chief guest Ayaz Munshi said the role of Dr. Farhan Essa and his organization in the service of humanity and promotion of sports is commendable. “Essa Laboratories is ensuring the provision of affordable and quality medical facilities to the people and also making efforts to populate the playgrounds and attract the youth towards healthy activities.”

Paying homage to the services of KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan for the promotion of sports in Karachi, the chief guest said he is a very passionate sports lover and organizer and deserves due credit and recognition for his services for sports in Karachi.

“The KDA will fully cooperate with the KBBA and try to provide all the essential facilitates to Karachi basketball players so that they may win glories for the city and country at national and international level,” he added.

Ghulam Muhammad Khan thanked Dr Farhan Essa, CEO of Essa Laboratories, for sponsoring the sixth consecutive basketball event on behalf of the players and announced that the KBBA will celebrate the Independence Day this year. In addition to the girls and boys basketball event, a number of Independence Day events will also be concocted to mark the day with great zeal and fervor.