Man killed in gun attack

LAHORE – A man was killed and his daughter injured in Johar Town after two men who claimed to be bank employees attacked them.

According to the details, two unidentified men attacked M Yousuf and his 24-year-old daughter Zainab in their house.

The injured girl said the men claimed to be bank employees.

Following the incident, police and the forensic teams reached the crime scene to collect evidence while the injured girl Zainab was transferred to the Jinnah Hospital. Lahore CCPO Bilal Siddique has taken notice of the incident and ordered report of the incident from Superintendent Police Saddar.

Zainab told the police that the attackers claimed that they were bank employees, and they threatened to kill us both. They hit the girl on her head after which she locked herself in a room, she added.

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has also taken notice of the incident and sought an incident report from the CCPO Lahore.

He said after taking a close look at the CCTV footage and other evidence, the accused should be arrested and brought to justice. He directed that the supervisory officers should keep close contact with the victim family and ensure justice to the bereaved on priority basis.