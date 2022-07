MoPA appoints parliamentary secys of 18 ministries, divisions

ISLAMABAD – Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs (MoPA) yesterday appointed parliamentary secretaries of 18 ministries and divisions, which were lying vacant for last three months. The pending notification, due for last couple of months, was issued after the formal approval of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The newly-appointed Parliamentary Secretaries include Malik Sohail Khan for Ministry of Aviation, Ali Zahid for Ministry of Defence, Chaudhry Faqir Ahmed for Ministry of Economic Affairs and Chaudhry Hamid Hameed as Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division). Muhammad Irfan Dogar has been appointed Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Energy (Power Division), and Ms Zeb Jaffar For Federal Education.