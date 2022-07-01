MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui calls on Farooq Sattar

Convener Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui called on head of MQM Rehabilitation Movement Dr Farooq Sattar at his residence in PIB Colony in Karachi on Thursday.

According to sources, the two political leaders discussed in detail the strategy for the by-elections in NA-245, the upcoming local body elections and current political situation in the country.

Former CPLC (Citizens-Police Liaison Committee) chief Ahmed Chennai was also present on the occasion.