NHA declares all three bidders ‘technically fit’

ISLAMABAD – The National Highway Authority (NHA) on Thursday received three bids under Public Private Partnership to build Kharian-Rawalpindi Motorway, a third and final section of the Lahore-Rawalpindi Motorway.

The three bidders who submitted their technical and financial bids for the project include Frontier Works Organisation (FWO), a joint venture of Zahir Khan and Brothers (ZKB) and Sardar Mohammad Ashraf D Baluch and a joint venture of Techno Engineering Services and Metracon Engineering.

According to the sources, all three bidders have been declared successful after evaluation of their technical bids and now after seven days of the announcement of the results of technical evaluation, their financial bids would be opened and evaluated.

FWO has a privilege in this bidding process as it had completed the first section of the said motorway from Lahore to Sialkot while it is also engaged on its second section from Sialkot to Kharian, which is yet to be constructed.

However, the other two joint ventures also have experienced firms like ZKB and Ashraf D Baloch that have completed multibillion projects of NHA in the past.

According to the project proposal, this section of motorway would be built with the investment of the private sector on Built Operate and Transfer (BoT) bases at the total cost of approximately Rs79 billion but the government will also contribute Rs20.48 billion as viability gap funding.

Kharian-Rawalpindi Motorway

Financial bids to be opened, evaluated after seven days

Rest of the amount would be spent by the successful bidder, who will collect toll from the motorway for next 22.5 years to recover back its investment and profit under a concession agreement. The project includes two tunnels and a number of bridges including a major bridge on River Jhelum that increases its cost.

The Kharian-Rawalpindi Motorway will start from Kharian where the under construction Sialkot-Kharian Motorway would end and then it will be terminated at T-Chowk on main G T Road near Rawat in Rawalpindi.

This section of motorway includes 9 interchanges at Sarai Aalmgir, Jhelum, Dina, Sohawa, Gujar Khan, Mandra, Banth Moor, Chak Beli and T-Chowk Rawat.

The existing Lahore-Islamabad Motorway (M-2) is 375km long but the new route Lahore-Rawalpindi would be around 290km long.

Out of these 290km, a 103km long Lahore-Sialkot Motorway is functional and 70km long Sialkot-Kharian Motorway is under construction while this 117km long Kharian-Rawalpindi Motorway is going to be inaugurated after cabinet approval.