OSCARS invites filmmaker Naqvi as a member

ISLAMABAD – The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has invited distinguished members of the global film community to join the organisation under various categories and our very own Mohammed Ali Naqvi is one of them. Recognising his talent and vision, international acclaim and numerous awards in documentary and film making, Naqvi has been invited to become a member of the Oscars under the category of documentaries. It is indeed a moment of tremendous pride for Pakistan. Mohammed Ali Naqvi is already a member of the Television Academy (Emmys) and IDA (International Documentary Association).

Overall 397 members have been invited in various categories. These members will henceforth be able to vote for the Oscar nominations and winners. Mohammed Ali Naqvi shares this honour with newly-minted Oscar winners Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell (music branch) andKajol, Ariana De Bose and Troy Kotsar(actors); Paramount Chief Brian Robbins and Disney general entertainment chief Dana Walden (executives); and film critic Leonard Maltin (members-at-large). Full list is available at www.oscars.org/news/academy-invites-397-membership

It is heartening to see that our talent is receiving global recognition and is sharing the stage with the big name of the world. The stage is set and the spotlight has started shining on our film industry, it is now for us to make the most of this opportunity and create an enabling environment for our stars to shine internationally. Mohammed Ali Naqvi (www.monaqvi.com), is a well-known name internationally, and has won many accolades for his ground-breaking work. He is a Pakistani-American filmmaker whose films explore themes of human rights, social justice, politics, and identity in contemporary Muslim and South Asian narratives. The recipient of two Amnesty International Human Rights Awards and a Grand Prix from the United Nations Association Festival, Naqvi served as Co-Executive Producer of the Netflix Original Top 10 docuseries Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror.

He received the inaugural Television Academy? Honour for directing and producing Showtime Original Shame. Naqvi has an Emmy-nominated Among the Believers (PBS) documentary and an Asian Media Award winner The Accused: Damned Or Devoted? The impact of Naqvi’s work and his commitment to human rights extends beyond the screen. He sits on the board of Mukhtaran Mai Women’s Welfare Organisation and his film Pakistan’s Hidden Shame, prompted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to open a shelter for homeless children in KPK province. Naqvi seeks narrative projects that emphasize multicultural perspectives in diverse stories and genres. His work also includes a road-trip drama and an indie comedy.