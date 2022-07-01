Our timely decisions saved country from PTI’s destruction: Fazlur Rehman

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday while rebuking the PTI government said that timely decisions taken by the opposition coalition saved the country from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) destruction.

Addressing the Kashmir Wahdat Press conference, Fazl said Pakistan was established in the name of Islam but now it is being made secular, adding that Imran Khan also harmed relations with China.

“Our timely decisions saved the country from PTI’s destruction,” he added.

He further said the ex-government’s agenda was only to save their interest and for the first time, the institutions made timely decisions. If the institutions continue to make such decisions, we will support them.