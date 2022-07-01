Our Staff Reporter

Pak-Qatar relations being transformed into enduring partnership: Army Chief

ISLAMABAD     –   Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa during an official tour to Qatar on Thursday called on Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs Doctor Khalid Bin Mohammed Al Attiyah.

“During the meetings, matters of mutual interest, defence & security cooperation and regional environment were discussed,” says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

COAS said that both countries share great history of cordial relations and deep spirit of brotherhood, which are being transformed into an enduring partnership. Both sides underscored the importance of further enhancing the cooperation in all fields.

Dignitaries also appreciated Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to keep working for better relations between the two brotherly countries.

