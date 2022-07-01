Staff Reporter

Pak-Sri Lanka Savate C’ship gets underway

LAHORE – The 3rd Pakistan-Sri Lanka International Savate Championship inaugurated at a colourful opening ceremony held here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Thursday. Secretary Sports Punjab Asadullah Faiz and DG Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi were the guests of honour on this occasion. They also unveiled the championship trophy before being introduced to both the teams and their officials. The national anthems of both the countries were presented during the opening ceremony. Dozens of gymnasts, martial arts players and roller skaters won huge appreciation from the large audience through their eye-catching performances. As per results, the first 60kg fight between Pakistan and Sri Lankan women ended in a draw while Pakistan women emerged winners in the second 56kg weight category fight. In the third -46kg fight, Sri Lankan boy Abdur Rasheed outplayed Pakistan player. The last bout was fought between Pakistan and Sri Lankan women in the -36kg weight category in which the guest team emerged triumphant.

Talking to media, Secretary Sports Punjab Asadullah Faiz said: “Hosting of Pak-Sri Lanka 3rd International Savate Championship reflects that our country is safe and secure place for international sports competitions. After this championship, we are planning to host more international sports events in future.” DG Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi said: “We are quite upbeat that the Pak-Sri Lanka Savate Championship will help a lot in promoting Pakistan’s soft image among the international sports community.”

 

 

