Our Staff Reporter

Pakistan safe, peaceful country for investment: Danish envoy

FAISALABAD – Ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan Mrs. Lis Rosenholm said on Thursday that Pakistan is a safe and peaceful country for investment.

She was addressing a meeting of the Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMEA) here. She said that Denmark was ready to export modern technology for the textile sector of Pakistan, especially the knitwear sector to cut the cost of production and improve quality of products.

The ambassador said that joint ventures with large-scale Danish companies would be encouraged. She said that the aim of her visit to PHMEA was to promote bilateral trade relations between the two countries, adding that she would motivate the Danish business community to visit Pakistan.

Earlier, Chairman Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturing Association (North Zone) Mian Kashif Zia said that although many Danish companies were doing good business in Pakistan, both countries were reluctant to get benefits of trade opportunities.

He said that Pakistani textile products could secure good business in Danish markets. He also thanked Denmark for extending support to Pakistan for attaining the GSP plus status.

 

