Pakistan, US aim to start a new partnership

75 years of bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and the United States are aiming to start a new partnership as they celebrate 75 years of bilateral ties. The United States and Pakistan cooperate on many shared priorities, including the environment, education, public health, trade, and cultural preservation. The two countries launched marathon celebrations this year to celebrate the 75 years of ties.

US Secretary of State for the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Todd D. Robinson is already in Pakistan after some warm meetings and interactions between the top diplomats of the two countries.

While in Pakistan from June 29 to July 2, the Assistant Secretary Robinson will meet with senior government officials to discuss US-Pakistan cooperation on various topics, including counternarcotics, gender issues, transnational crime, and border security. A senior Pakistani diplomat said that signals from the US were positive and the two uneasy allies were on the road back to normalcy.

“The meetings and contacts at the FM-level (between Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari US Secretary of State Antony Blinken) have been positive. At other levels too, the developments are good,” he told The Nation.

Pakistan’s relations with the US have been lukewarm, especially under the Joe Biden administration. The ties touched a new low after Imran Khan, who was ousted through a Parliament vote, accused the US of conspiring to topple his government. The US government has denied the allegations. US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that for almost 75 years, the relationship between the United States and Pakistan has been “a vital one.”

“We look forward to continuing that work with Pakistan’s government to promote peace and prosperity in Pakistan and the broader region,” he said. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had also congratulated Shehbaz Sharif when he was elected the Prime Minister and said the US valued the bilateral relationship and was looking forward to continuing the long-standing cooperation, signalling Washington’s intent to improve ties with Islamabad under the new regime.

Former Foreign Secretary Aizaz Chaudhary said Pakistan had made a good policy decision to have good terms with all great powers. “We have had good ties with the US for a number of years and both countries have unanimity of views on various international and regional issues. Recently, the visit of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to Washington sent positive signals in bilateral relations,” he said. Chaudhary said Pakistan must have good ties with all countries of the world for the sake of the national interest,” he remarked.