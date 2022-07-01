Pakistan’s foreign reserves stand at $16.19b: SBP

KARACHI – Total liquid foreign reserves of the country stood at $16.19506 billion, said State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday.SBP’s weekly statement issued here on Thursday said that on June 24, the foreign reserves holding with State Bank amounted $ 10,309.0 million. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $ 5,886.6 million. During the week ending on June 24, SBP received proceeds of CDB loan amounting to RMB 15 billion.After accounting for external debt repayment, SBP’s reserves increased by $ 2,071 million to $ 10,309 million.