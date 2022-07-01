Agencies

Pakistan’s foreign reserves stand at $16.19b: SBP

KARACHI    –    Total liquid foreign reserves of the country stood at $16.19506 billion, said State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday.SBP’s weekly statement issued here on Thursday said that on June 24, the foreign reserves holding with State Bank amounted $ 10,309.0 million. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were   $ 5,886.6 million.  During the week ending on June 24, SBP received proceeds of CDB loan amounting to RMB 15 billion.After accounting for external debt repayment, SBP’s reserves increased by $ 2,071 million to $ 10,309 million.

More Stories
Karachi

MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui calls on Farooq Sattar

Islamabad

No Boeing-777 scrapped: PIA spokesman

Islamabad

5000MW electricity to be inserted in national grid by next year: Dastgir

Entertainment

Tax relief for filmmakers to uplift industry, says Javed Sheikh

Karachi

Minister rules out lockdown despite surge in coronavirus cases

Lahore

Vote recount for Punjab CM election takes place today

Islamabad

Pak-Qatar relations being transformed into enduring partnership: Army Chief

Islamabad

Govt further jacks up oil prices

Lahore

History in the making in Punjab Assembly

International

China’s President Xi arrives in Hong Kong for handover anniversary

1 of 9,251

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More