Past in Perspective

The most important thing in the Olympic Games

is not winning but taking part; the essential thing

in life is not conquering but fighting well.

–Pierre de Coubertin

Historian are certain that the Olympic Games occured in Greece as early as 3000 years ago. Out of the four Greek sporting festivals held–Olympic, Pythian, Nemean and Isthmian–the Olympic games were the most successful and popular. They took place every four years between August to September and the occupied such an important place in Greek culture that historians would measure time by the interval between them. This measurement was given the name of an Olympiad. These games were also considered to be an intrinsic part of a religious festival that was held in honour of Zeus at Olympia. The first champion of the games, which was only a race at that time, was Coroebys of Elis. He was a cook who ran the sprint race and won in 776, BCE.