PM woos Chinese investors for energy sector

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that investment friendly environment Pakistan is open to investments and the coalition government is taking extra steps to remove all hurdles for further facilitation of foreign investors.

Talking to a delegation of Chinese state owned company NORINCO here yesterday, the PM said Pakistan is proud of its friendship with China and deepening the China-Pakistan economic cooperation is critical to Pakistan’s socio-economic uplift.

He highlighted the significance of CPEC as a transformational project for the mutual benefit and development of both the friendly countries.

He invited Chinese companies to invest in renewable energy, particularly the solar power in Pakistan and assured full cooperation and protection to their investment.

The Prime Minister recalled the role of NORINCO in the Lahore Orange Line Metro Train project which is benefitting hundreds of thousands of commuters in Lahore on daily basis.

Shehbaz Sharif thanked the top Chinese leadership for their consistent and unwavering support to Pakistan particularly in the current economic situation.

During the meeting, the NORINCO delegation showed keen interest in investing in the wide spectrum of renewable energy projects in Pakistan especially in the wind corridor in Thatta whereby a 100 megawatt wind power project was proposed. Investment in fibre optic along the railway lines, copper and iron ore mining at proven reserves and infrastructure development in the big cities of the country were the key investment opportunities highlighted by the company as potential avenues for investment.

The Chinese delegation praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his untiring efforts to steer Pakistan out of the current economic crisis. It noted that Shehbaz Sharif is a great friend of China whose business friendly policies have deepened economic cooperation and facilitated foreign direct investment in the country.