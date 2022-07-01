Staff Reporter

Police chalks out security plan to maintain law, order during Eid-ul-Azha

SUKKUR – Sukkur police have finalised security plan in order to maintain law and order on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha on Thursday. The scheduled security plan would be in effect from Wednesday 6th July and continue till the end of the grand religious ceremony. According to Sukkur SSP, Sanghaar Malik, the forces would be deployed at different sites particularly Eid gatherings and parks while special measures would be arranged for security of minorities places.

