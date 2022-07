President Dr Arif Alvi gave his ceremonial assent to Finance Bill 2022-23 under Articles 73 and 75 of the Constitution.

According to details, the President gave his approval to the Finance Bill 2022-23 after it was passed by the National Assembly a day earlier.

Dr Alvi has assented to the finance bill under Article 75 of the Constitution. Under the said article, the president is bound to give his assent to a money bill within 10 days.