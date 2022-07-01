Our Staff Reporter

President greets Aga Khan

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday felicitated spiritual leader of Ismaili community Aga Khan on the 65th anniversary of accession to the Imamat of the community.

In a letter addressed to Aga Khan, the President said that under his visionary leadership, the community and the institutions of the Aga Khan Development Network continued to make invaluable contributions to the social and economic development of Pakistan, which had established an unparalleled legacy of public service and philanthropy.

He said that the people of Pakistan joined him in conveying their profound appreciation and gratitude for his tireless work for the uplift of the most vulnerable in society.

President Alvi prayed that Almighty Allah may grant him the strength and inspiration to continue his exemplary service to the Ummah.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

FBR makes history by exceeding upward revised target of Rs6.1tr for FY2021-22

Business

Rupee gains 27 paisas against dollar

Business

Stock market gains 243 points

Business

Gold price declines by Rs350 per tola

Business

Pakistan Migration Report 2022 launched at LSE

Business

KE makes another payment to SSGC

Business

Systems Limited collaborates with IBM to host Transcend 2022

Business

Three NA’s standing committees elect chairmen

Business

Pak-Bangladesh trade continues to grow substantially: High commissioner

Business

Alvi for expeditious FTA signing between Pakistan, Switzerland

1 of 1,921

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More