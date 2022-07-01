Staff Reporter

Protesters allegedly attack HESCO office in Latifabad

HYDERABAD- A Sub Divisional Office of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company in Latifabad unit 5 (HESCO) was attacked here on Thursday allegedly by enraged citizens protesting against the removal of power supply links from the Pole Mounts Transformers (PMTs) in their areas. The company’s spokesman Sadiq Kubar apprised that the attackers damaged the office furniture and record. According to him, a team of HESCO cut off the power supply to a 200 KV PMT and a 100 KV PMT in the areas Shaukat Dhobi and Tariq Colony. He claimed that against 34 registered connections of the 200 KV PMT a sum of Rs4.3 million had accrued due to unpaid bills and against 103 registered consumers on 100 KV PMT a sum of Rs8.5 million had accumulated. He said the connections were severed due to continuous non-payment of the utility bills. The spokesman informed that the company’s concerned SDO had submitted an application for registration of a FIR against the attackers at B-Section police station.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Entertainment

Tax relief for filmmakers to uplift industry, says Javed Sheikh

Karachi

Minister rules out lockdown despite surge in coronavirus cases

Lahore

Vote recount for Punjab CM election takes place today

Islamabad

Pak-Qatar relations being transformed into enduring partnership: Army Chief

Islamabad

Govt further jacks up oil prices

Uncategorized

Victory has a thousand fathers

Lahore

History in the making in Punjab Assembly

International

China’s President Xi arrives in Hong Kong for handover anniversary

International

Russian forces withdraw from Snake Island

Islamabad

ECP seeks deployment of Rangers in 6 Punjab, Sindh constituencies

1 of 1,435

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More