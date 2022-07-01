PTI gets permission to hold public meeting at Parade Ground in Islamabad

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has given permission to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold public gathering at Parade Ground here for one day only (July 2nd 2022) subject to some conditions.

According to a No Objection Certificate (NOC) issued by ICT administration on Thursday the PTI President Central Secretariat Ali Nawaz Awan had submitted an undertaking with regard to the terms and condition to be followed by him as well as the organizers of the public gathering.

Awan had written a letter to Islamabad administration on June 29, 2022 seeking permission to hold public meeting in the Federal capital upon the required terms and conditions.

The NOC says “The gathering should not block the Islamabad Expressway at any cost owing to any reason whatsoever, since this is a main artery of the city including providing access to airport and north bound as well as west bound motorways” “The gathering shall end at 1200 midnight (night between 2nd & 3rd July 2022). It will be our (organizer s) duty to ensure the dispersal after the closing event.” “No object of lethal or non-lethal force including batons of any size would be wielded by any participants of the gathering nor shall any participant indulge in violence or clashes.