PTI gives undertaking for peaceful rally at Parade Ground

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Islamabad has given undertaking to the local administration that the organisers would be responsible for security and discipline of the participants during the party’s rally at the Parade Ground on July 2. Ali Nawaz Awan, President Central Secretariat Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Islamabad and organiser of the public gathering on 2nd July 2022 at the Parade Ground Islamabad has solemnly agreed to abide by the conditions in letter and spirit. He undertook that in case of any untoward incident, the organisers shall take full responsibility of the event and shall be held responsible.

Organisers would be responsible for security and discipline of the participants

The conditions include that the gathering shall not disturb the fundamental rights of the citizens of Islamabad and the adjoining areas and no road including Islamabad Expressway, Murree Road and service roads shall be blocked. The gathering shall end at 12:00 midnight. No object (lethal/non-lethal) would be wielded by any of the participants of the gathering. The participants shall disperse peacefully. The PTI also assured the district administration that the participants shall not enter the Red Zone Islamabad. The organisers also assured that no children under the age of 18 years will be allowed at the rally venue. CCTV cameras shall be installed at the venue.