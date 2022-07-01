PTI, Govt Reach Agreement Over Islamabad Power Show

The district administration of Islamabad and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have reached an agreement over July 2 anti-inflation rally at Parade Ground.

The district administration has taken assurance from the PTI over the code of conduct during its upcoming power show in Islamabad. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had announced to hold an anti-inflation rally at Islamabad’s Parade Ground on July 2.

PTI leader Ali Nawaz Awan submitted the affidavit to the deputy commissioner (DC) today in which the political party assured the administration that Islamabad Expressway will not be closed; neither the participants will enter Red Zone nor damage any government asset.

Reports said that the PTI rally’s participants will vacate the Parade Ground at 12:00 midnight and the organizers will be held responsible for any kind of code violation.

They added that a formal agreement is likely to be signed between PTI and the district administration soon.

The political party completed preparations for its upcoming public gathering on July 2. In a public message, Asad Umar asked the people of Islamabad and Rawalpindi to gather at Parade Ground in large numbers to give a message to the present rulers along with Imran Khan.