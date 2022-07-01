News Desk

Punjab CM’s election to take place on July 22, rules SC

The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan has ruled that the election for Punjab chief minister (CM) will take place on July 22.

According to details, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi have agreed on July 22 date for Punjab Chief Minister’s election.

The apex court had summoned Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz and Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi in a plea filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) challenging the Lahore High Court (LHC) verdict for the recount of votes in Punjab CM’s election.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Jamal Mandokhel heard the petition.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked when will the results of by-elections in Punjab would come. To which, the PML-Q lawyer said the results would be declared by July 22.

The Chief Justice then asked Hamza Shehbaz that if he agree on July 22 date for Punjab CM’s election. To which, the PML-N leader replied in affirmative. The Supreme Court ruled that the election will be conducted in Punjab Assembly.

The Supreme Court’s decision came after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan accepted Hamza Shehbaz as Punjab chief minister until reelection, ARY News reported on Friday.

PTI’s counsel Babar Awan expressed before the court that their reservations with the Election Commission of Pakistan were still there. Justice Aijazul Ahsan remarked that the code of conduct of the electoral body was present and the chief justice ordered to ensure it during the bypolls.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that Hamza Shahbaz was not an elected chief minister and they would embrace him as the acting chief minister. However, the chief justice disagreed with it and said they would use the words which are acceptable to both parties.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Winner of by-polls should be given province’s charge: Hamza Shahbaz

National

United States Ambassador Donald Blome Calls on Prime Minister

National

COAS Gen Bajwa calls on Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif

National

Sindh LG polls: MQM pens letter to ECP over postponing second phase

National

Govt taking every possible step to control load-shedding: PM Shehbaz

Islamabad

Islamabad Police Asked to Tighten Its Security In Wake of Threat Alert

Islamabad

Raise In Salaries And Pensions Notified

National

Highlighting Kashmir dispute, Pakistan urges UNSC to implement its resolutions

National

Six Forest Officers Suspended Over Negligence In Departmental Duties

Islamabad

COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa meets PM Shehbaz Sharif

1 of 8,496

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More